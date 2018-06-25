‘Wire’ Creator David Simon Tells Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to ‘Die of Boils’— Again

David Simon, the creator of The Wire, told Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to “die of boils,” for the second time, following his suspension and reinstatement on Twitter for graphically wishing death upon a Trump supporter.

“So, die of boils, @jack. Yup. There it is,” wrote the 58-year-old television writer and producer on Twitter, Friday. “The sum total of my crime against Twitter. I’ve told you to drop dead, as I told libelers and liars to drop dead. You can say that constitutes a threat, but that would be empty and embarrassing. I hold no dominion over life & death.”

It was the second time Simon had told Dorsey to “die of boils,” having previously made the comment on his blog following the suspension.

Simon was temporarily banned from Twitter after he graphically told a Trump supporter to die.

“You should die of a slow moving veneral rash that settles in your lying throat,” Simon had told the user, prompting his temporary suspension.