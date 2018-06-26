Dr. Robert Epstein: Six Reasons Mark Zuckerberg Should Quit Facebook Right Now

Dr. Robert Epstein, a senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, recent published six reasons that Mark Zuckerberg should quit Facebook.

In a recently published article, Epstein outlined six reasons why Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg should quit his company. These reasons included his vast wealth, which means he no longer has to work whatsoever and could focus on philanthropic efforts, the interest he has expressed in running for the presidency, his companies poor track record when it comes to his social media platform’s security, and the recent rampant data-sharing scandals that Facebook has dealt with in recent years.

Here are some of Epstein’s reasons for suggesting Zuckerberg step down as CEO of Facebook:

1) Fifth in the world. Zuckerberg’s net worth is now estimated to be $74.2 billion, making him the fifth richest person on earth. Wouldn’t this be a great time for him to rehabilitate his image by becoming one of the world’s most beloved philanthropists? Zuckerberg vs. Gates: Who can give more?

Later in the article, Epstein claims that Facebook’s business model is flawed: