Facebook Reverses Cryptocurrency Ad Ban

Facebook announced this week that it is reversing its cryptocurrency advertisement ban.

According to a new blog post on Facebook’s business website, the silicon valley giant is reversing its ban on cryptocurrency advertisements. In February, the company banned cryptocurrency advertisements in response to a large number of scams that were utilizing Facebook’s ad platform. As a result of the policy, no cryptocurrency-related ads were permitted on the platform.

“We’ve created a new policy that prohibits ads that promote financial products and services that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices, such as binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency,” Facebook wrote in a blog post.

Now, cryptocurrency products and services can be advertised on the platform — but only after they go through an application process. Facebook will assess the eligibility of each company that applies for permission to run cryptocurrency ads on the platform. This is in an effort to ensure that Facebook users are protected from scams in the relatively new cryptocurrency space.