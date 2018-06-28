‘JournoList’ 2 Revealed, over 400 ‘Left-Of-Center’ Members

An “off-the-record” private discussion group for left-wing journalists, similar to the controversial “JournoList” cabal, has been discovered.

The group, which is hosted on Google Groups, was discovered after messages from New York Magazine journalist Jesse Singal were leaked.

“The listserv, per its ‘About’ page, aims to provide an ‘off-the-record discussion forum for left-of-center journalists, authors, academics, and wonks.’ It has been around for at least eight years (I found discussion posts dating back as far as 2010), and has just over 400 members (403 at the time of this writing),” reported Jezebel. “These members include New York Times best-selling authors, Ivy League academics, magazine editors, and other public intellectuals—in short, a lot of important people who influence public discourse through their written work.”

“They use the listserv’s forum to discuss current events, news from their respective fields, articles they’ve read, articles they’ve written, and other topics of public importance,” Jezebel explained.

A list of the members has yet to be released.

In 2010, a similar group known as “JournoList” also hosted off-record discussions between left-wing journalists from different outlets, and also included Singal.

The group, which was created by Vox Media Editor-at-Large Ezra Klein, became the subject of scandal after leaked messages showed the journalists conspiring to influence political outcomes, such as the 2008 presidential election.

According to the Daily Caller, the group “included dozens of straight-news reporters from major news organizations, including Time, Newsweek, The Associated Press, Reuters, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Politico, Bloomberg, Huffington Post, PBS and a large NPR affiliate in California.”

There have also been other secret journalist groups, such as Cabalist and GameJournoPros, the latter of which served as a group for left-wing games industry journalists who sought to mold the industry politically.

GameJournoPros included journalists from Polygon, Ars Technica, Wired, Eurogamer, Destructoid, Kotaku, Joystiq, TechRadar, Associated Press, CNBC, USA Today, Vice’s Motherboard, VentureBeat, and CNet. Executive employees from games publishers were also present in the list.

Breitbart News requested comment from Singal’s publicist but has not received a reply at press time.