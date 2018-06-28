Pew Poll: Majority of Americans Think Social Media Sites ‘Somewhat’ Censor Political Views

According to a recent survey released by the Pew Research Center, the majority of both Republicans and Democrats believe that social media websites at least “somewhat” censor political views.

Axios reports that a recent poll published by the Pew Research Center has given a deeper insight into how social media is viewed by both Democrats and Republicans. According to the survey, more than half of Republicans believe that it is “very likely” that social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are censoring political opinions that they find “objectionable.” Similarly, 20 percent of Democrats believe that this is also the case while 42 percent of Democrats believe that political opinions are “somewhat” censored on social media.

Axios reports that according to the survey: