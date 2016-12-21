Hate Hoax: Student Arrested for Alleged Nazi, Anti-Semitic Graffiti

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

LONG ISLAND CITY, New York – A Nassau Community College student was arrested after allegedly drawing over 100 swastikas on campus since President-Elect Donald Trump’s election, along with anti-Semitic phrases and symbols.

Jasskirat Saini, 20 years-old, was arrested and charged by Nassau Police for the threatening graffiti, telling police his motivation was because he felt mistreated by the Jewish community in his area, according to Long Island News 12.

Saini allegedly wrote “Germany” and “Heil Hitler” across the college campus, accompanied by hundreds of swastikas.

Police told the media Saini used black permanent marker to draw the anti-Semitic messages, which Saini had done allegedly since October, increasingly after Trump’s victory.

“We are deeply saddened that the alleged perpetrator is a student,” Nassau Community College President W. Hubert Keen told News 12. “We will use this unfortunate series of events as an object lesson for our students, faculty and staff.”

