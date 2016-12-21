Walmart Drops Black Lives Matter ‘Bulletproof’ Clothing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Walmart announced Tuesday that they will no longer be selling Black Lives Matter clothing on its website that says “Bulletproof.”

As reported by Breitbart Texas on December 15, Walmart was selling Black Lives Matter clothing and other items amid calls to designate the movement as a hate or terrorist effort. The retailer has banned sales of items bearing a Confederate flag, and an “All Lives Matter” bumper sticker saying it was “offensive.”

The New York Daily News reported that the National Fraternal Order of Police objected to the sale of the “Bulletproof” Black Lives Matter shirt saying it was offensive.

Chuck Canterbury, the police union’s president was reported to write, “At a time of year when we as a nation and indeed, as a world, should be coming together in hopes of peace on Earth and goodwill toward men, these third party sellers are profiting from racial division.”

“Commercializing our differences will not help our local police and communities to build greater trust and respect for one another. Turning a buck on strained relationships will not contribute to the healing process.”

A search on the huge retail corporation’s website shows a wide assortment of clothing and other items bearing the text “Black Lives Matter,” and there is even a Black Lives Matter monthly pocket planner for sale.

Breitbart Texas was apparently the first media outlet to bring attention to the retailer’s sale of the Black Lives Matter clothing and the fact that the word “Bulletproof” was on one of their shirts and a hoodie. Breitbart also discussed the history of Black Lives Matter and what prominent media figures said about them.

Sheriff David Clarke, Reverend Jesse Lee Peterson, Fox News Channel host Bill O’Reilly, and talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, have called the Black Lives Matter movement: a “hate” group, a “terrorist group,” and/or “a terrorist group committing hate crimes.”

Deputy Goforth was shot 15 times approximately six weeks after PVAMU graduate Sandra Bland committed suicide in the Waller County Jail near Houston. His murder also followed several protests in Waller County where Black Lives Matter activists and members of the New Black Panther Party called for the killing of whites and white police officers. Members of the armed New Black Panther Party stood across from a line of Harris County Sheriff Mounted Patrol deputies at the jail and chanted “We will start creeping up on you in the darkness.” They also yelled “Off the pigs,” and “Oink oink, bang bang.”

Micah Xavier Johnson, the Nation of Islam sympathizer and former Houston New Black Panther member who gunned down 11 police officers in Dallas in July said he wanted to kill cops, especially white cops, as reported by Breitbart Texas. Johnson started shooting at the close of a Black Lives Matter protest. A BLM activist thanked the cop killer on Twitter. Bill O’Reilly called Johnson “a hater and a terrorist.”

Breitbart News reported that Black Lives Matter activists tried to disrupt the Minnesota State Fair and marched chanting: “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon!” Black Lives Matter activists pay homage to cop killer Assata Shakur at every event. The phrase “pigs in a blanket” refers to police officers in body bags and is a call for the killing of police officers.

Lana Shadwick is a writer and legal analyst for Breitbart Texas. She has served as a prosecutor and associate judge in Texas. Follow her on Twitter @LanaShadwick2.

This article has been updated to include additional information.