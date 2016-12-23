Roundup Nets 71 Illegal Aliens Now Facing Deportation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

More than 70 criminal, illegal aliens living in the United States have been arrested by federal immigration authorities following an interstate roundup.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials captured 71 illegal immigrants in the U.S. with criminal convictions and an additional three foreign nationals who violated federal immigration laws, according to the agency.

The illegal immigrants’ criminal convictions include drug trafficking, DUI, weapons violations, fraud, domestic violence, and burglary. Four of those captured by ICE are now facing federal prosecution after illegal re-entry with per-existing criminal records.

Those arrested include a Ukrainian 18-year-old who was previously convicted on heroin and fentanyl possession, plus burglary. The young man is now facing deportation.

Likewise, a 26-year-old Guatemalan man was arrested by ICE in the operation after already being deported twice from the U.S. The illegal immigrant has been previously convicted for possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in public, assault with a dangerous weapon, money laundering, obstruction of public officer and participation in a criminal street gang. The illegal alien is also facing deportation.

Similarly, a Burmese national previously convicted for possession of criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a defaced firearm was arrested. The illegal will remain in ICE custody until he is deported.

The criminal illegal immigrants arrested come from 18 different countries, the majority of which are from Central America and the Middle East.

Some of the illegal immigrants arrested came from Mexico, Guatemala, Bosnia, Burma, Honduras, Ecuador, Bhutan, El Salvador, Iraq, Venezuela, Jordan, Ukraine, Pakistan, Lebanon, Zambia, and Saudi Arabia.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.