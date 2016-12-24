Atheist Group Demands Removal of Texas Courthouse Nativity Scene

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A humanist, atheist organization is demanding that a local Texas courthouse remove a Christmas nativity scene display, saying it unconstitutionally endorses Christianity.

The American Humanist Association is causing a ruckus after the Fayette County Courthouse erected a Nativity display for the Christmas holiday. The county has carried out the tradition for three years now, according to KXAN.

The executive director of the American Humanist Association (AHA) Roy Speckhardt told KXAN that the nativity scene is sending a “divisive message” to residents who do not celebrate Christmas.

“The Fayette County Courthouse’s crèche is sending a divisive message to non-Christians that contradicts the values of tolerance and compassion that everyone should practice during the holiday season and all year round,” Speckhardt told the regional news outlet. “The county is wasting taxpayers’ money to maintain an unconstitutional Christian display that signals to non-Christians that they are unwelcome in their own community.”

The organization claims the nativity was bought with taxpayer dollars and clearly endorses the Christian faith.

But, the nativity scene was never an issue, until this year when the atheist group wrote a letter demanding it be removed.

The AHA attempted to stop school children from participating in Operation Christmas Child’s efforts to collect toys, school supplies, toothpaste, and soap fro needy children, Breitbart News reported earlier this week.

Similarly, in a small town in Louisiana, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has attacked a nativity scene that has been a tradition in the town for years, as Breitbart Texas reported.

In a letter to the Grant Parish Police Jury, the ACLU of New Orleans said “the constitution doesn’t allow such a scene in isolation,” writing that a secular Christmas display must sit beside the nativity scene

Grant Parish District Attorney Jay Lemoine pushed back against the ACLU’s letter, saying “It seems these days it is typical for everyone to rush to want to be offended.”

