ABC News Worries Hate Hoaxes ‘Discredit’ Muslims

Following a wave of hate crime hoaxes generally reported to make President-Elect Donald Trump supporters look deplorable, ABC News is now highlighting the hardships of the fake claims on Muslims.

In a piece which states that hate hoaxes by Muslim-Americans “discredit” Muslims altogether, ABC News interviewed Islamic followers to shed pity for the Muslim community after a New York City Muslim woman hoaxed an attack by Trump supporters:

After two reports of anti-Muslim hate crimes were determined to be fake by authorities this month, the Muslim community is concerned that these “few false reports” are going to “unfairly discredit and delegitimize the dozens of real anti-Muslim hate crimes and instances Islamophobia out there,” according to the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC). “The way our community is treated in the media is unfortunately very monolithic,” MPAC spokeswoman Rabiah Ahmed told ABC News today. “When one person acts out — whether it’s making a false report or some other type of bad behavior — it’s often looked upon as if the whole community is responsible for it, and it’s saddening.”

In a New York City hate crime hoax, the Muslim woman alleged that Trump supporters attacked her on the subway, calling her a “terrorist” and blamed New Yorkers for not stepping in to help her.

A week after the incident was reported as fact by BuzzFeed and other mainstream media outlets, police announced that the Muslim woman had fabricated the incident.

She was then pictured going into court on charges for faking a police report with a shaved head and eyebrows sans hijab, a Muslim headdress. Sources told the New York Daily News that her parents shaved her head as punishment and were similarly upset that she was dating a Christian.

In a similar incident, a Muslim woman in Louisiana hoaxed a hate crime immediately following Trump’s victory against Hillary Clinton, as Breitbart Texas reported. The woman was also charged with filing a fake police report.

ABC News’ piece focuses predominantly on the impact of hoax hate crimes on Muslims, rather than Trump supporters who are primarily blamed for the fake attacks:

Ibrahim Hooper, national communications director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), told ABC News today that he believes the false reports are “statistically inevitable when you have such a large pool of reports.” … Hooper added that he was concerned about how such reports are used against the Muslim-American community at large, which has been hurting and experiencing tremendous levels of fear, especially after the presidential election. “These false reports unfortunately give ammunition to the industry of Islamophobes who promote the demonization and dehumanization of Islamic Muslims,” he said. “But one or two false reports should not take away from the credibility of dozens of other real ones.”

The CAIR spokesperson goes on to tell ABC News that Muslims hoaxing hate crimes are under “psychological stress” by the incoming Trump administration and are developing “mental health issues,” which can lead to hate crime fabrications.

The Muslim Public Affairs Council spokesperson gave ABC News a similar explanation, blaming “societal pressures” on Muslims for the hate crime hoaxes.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.