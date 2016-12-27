Notary Raided After Allegedly Selling Fake ID’s to Migrants

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

DENHAM SPRINGS, Louisiana – A Louisiana woman was arrested and charged by Denham Springs Police after allegedly selling fake driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants.

Criselda Meraz, 59, was allegedly selling fraudulent licenses to illegal immigrants living in the state, with police saying the woman’s business seems to have been operating for a while now, according to WAFB.

Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack said the investigation into Meraz began on December 20 after a patrol officer pulled over an illegal immigrant and found that he had a fake driver’s license.

The illegal immigrant told the police officer that he had received the driver’s license at River Road Notary Tax Title, the business which Meraz operated.

On December 23, Denham Springs officials raided the business, finding at least 60 fake driver’s licenses, and materials to produce hundreds more.

Beyond seizing the equipment to make the fake driver’s licenses, police also reportedly found $30,000 in cash, along with oxycodone–which Meraz had on her at the time, despite not having a proper prescription for the drug.

Meraz is now being charged with forgery and possession of the oxycodone, as police officials said the investigation is ongoing.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.