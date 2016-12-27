Texas Man Threatened to Kill Obama ‘In the Name of Allah’, Say Authorities

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Texas man is in a Hill Country jail after allegedly sending several letters threatening to kill President Barack Obama “in the name of Allah”.

Gavin Friedman, 21, was in a Kerr County jail on unrelated charges when a federal grand jury indicted him for threatening to kill the President of the United States. The indictment alleges that Friedman sent four letters threatening the President, according to an article by KSAT in San Antonio.

One letter allegedly written by Friedman in January states that “Obama will be killed so that (Friedman) can be martyred in the name of Allah,” KSAT reported. Another, allegedly written in April, says that Friedman would assassinate Obama because “Obama is a puppet for (ZOG) Zionist Organized Government.”

The letters are apparently not Friedman’s first threats against the federal government.

The seven-count indictment obtained by Breitbart Texas charges Friedman with four counts of threatening the President, two counts of mailing threatening communications, and one count of sending mail threatening the use of explosives.

The explosives charge grew out of a September letter where Friedman allegedly stated he would destroy the FBI Field Office in Houston and the White House. The September letter also stated Friedman’s alleged threat against the President where he reportedly wrote, “I am going to kill him…. He is a dead (expletive).”

The letter also contained alleged threats against the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas and his family.

About a week later, Friedman allegedly mailed another letter threatening again to kill the President.

“I am going to kill that stupid (expletive),” the indictment states in Count Six. Another letter mailed on that same day issued another treat against the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas and his family.

The San Antonio ABC affiliate reported that Friedman has a criminal history that includes serving time in jail for assault and obstruction or retaliation.

Friedman is being held in jail without bond and waived his initial court appearance. The detention order states that there is “a serious risk exists that the Defendant will obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice, or threaten, injure or intimidate or attempt to threaten, injure or intimidate a prospective witness or juror; a serious risk exists that the accused will flee; and clear and convincing evidence supports the conclusion that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety any other person or of the community.”

Gavin Friedman Federal Indictment by Bob Price on Scribd