Zuckerberg’s Amnesty Org Asks For ‘Love’ Messages to ‘Immigrants’

Mark Zuckerberg’s open borders, pro-amnesty lobbying group emailed followers on Tuesday asking them to “Show your love for the immigrant community by recording a quick message today.” It does not distinguish between legal and illegal immigrants.

The email says, “A project of Define American and I Am An Immigrant, #ToImmigransWithLove is a new letter writing campaign for immigrants and the allies who love them to publicly acknowledge that we are standing with immigrants no matter what.”

“Through the #ImmigrantsWithLove campaign, you can make a difference by showing the immigrants in your life that you are not afraid to publicly support them through this period of uncertainty,” the message adds.

FWD.us says on its website that it is “mobilizing the tech community in support of policies that keep the American Dream achievable in the 21st century, starting with commonsense immigration reform.” Besides Facebook’s Zuckerberg–Bill Gates, Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer, and others are part of the group.

The website has a tool for recording a video and it includes “tips on recording or telling your story.” It also has a mechanism for uploading an existing file.

“See The Love: a live feed of all the love that’s pouring in…” includes a video by Sara Orton in the email that says she is “committing to fight for you with love everyday.” She says she is standing with “those with papers, and without papers,” and to “those of you with records.” She says, “We need you. We learn from your resilience, bravery, and your heart.”

The mass email states:

Right now, you can make a difference, too. Just record or upload a video showing that you are not afraid to publicly support the immigrants in your life. It says that artists, actors, musicians, and celebrities – and everyday people from every part of the country – are coming together to stand with the immigrants in their communities and remind them that they are loved.

The email signed by Cammie Croft, the chief community officer, ends with “Thank you for standing with us and showing your love.”

Lana Shadwick is a writer and legal analyst for Breitbart Texas. She has served as a prosecutor and associate judge in Texas. Follow her on Twitter @LanaShadwick2.