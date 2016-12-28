No Cars on Bourbon Street During NYE After Berlin Attack

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Beginning on New Year’s Eve through January 2 for the Sugar Bowl, Bourbon Street will be closed off to motorists in response to the deadly truck-involved Islamic terrorist attack in Berlin.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu (D) announced that the City will not allow trucks in the French Quarter due to the Berlin terrorist attack by a Tunisian migrant which left 12 dead, according to the Associated Press.

Landrieu said state and local police will block Bourbon with trucks and also be on the lookout for weapons, though FBI officials have said there have been no credible threats to the area.

The Islamic terrorist in Berlin is reported to have traveled through Europe, eventually making his way into Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel has accepted millions of un-vetted Muslim migrants, as Breitbart London reported.

The terrorist was also reported to have specifically targeted the Berlin Christmas market that he attacked, as he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

Germany’s populist party, the Alternative for Deutschland (AfD), has since denounced Merkel’s immigration policy, saying “These are Merkel’s dead,” Breitbart London reported.

Likewise, President-Elect Donald Trump slammed the policies of open borders, reiterating his stance against accepting un-vetted migrants and refugees into the country, Breitbart News reported.

“All along, I’ve been proven to be right,” Trump said. “100% correct. What’s happening is disgraceful.”

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.