Honduran Double Murderer Could Be In Texas, Mexican Cops Say

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon — Authorities in this border state continue searching for a migrant from Central America who is suspected of having stabbed two men to death before fleeing. One of the theories presented by authorities point to the man having escaped to Texas, while another argues the man returned home.

The Ministerial Police in Nuevo León, which is tasked with investigating crimes in the rural community of Anahuac, confirmed to Breitbart Texas the murders. Authorities revealed that the suspect known only as “The Honduran” attacked the victims on Christmas night killing two men with a shank before fleeing.

The information presented by detectives points to the suspect having escaped to the northern border and trying to cross into Texas; the other theory points to the man trying to return to Honduras.

On Christmas night, El Hondureño had been drinking with the two victims at La Condesa bar in the rural community of Anahuac. For unknown reasons, the man pulled out a knife and attacked the two men before fleeing.

Local authorities and paramedics arrived to the scene and rushed the victims to a local hospital where they later died. The victims have been identified as 37-year-old Francisco “Chico Mena” Mancinas Gutierrez and 35-year-old Luis Edgar “El Penco” de la Rosa Salazar.

Nota Editorial: Breitbart Texas viajó a los estados Mexicanos de Tamaulipas, Coahuila y Nuevo León para reclutar a ciudadanos periodistas dispuestos a arriesgar sus vidas para exhibir a los carteles que amordazan a sus comunidades. Los escritores recibirían una muerte segura a manos de los carteles que operan en esas áreas incluyendo a el Cartel Del Golfo y Los Zetas si no usaran un seudónimo. Breitbart’s Las Crónicas De Carteles serán publicadas tanto en inglés como en su contenido original de Español. Este artículo fue escrito por Tony Aranda de Monterrey, Nuevo León.