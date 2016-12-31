Mexican Cartel Threatens to Torch Gas Stations After Gas Price Increase

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel has threatened to burn down all of the gas stations in their state unless officials reverse the most recent price increase.

This week, Mexico’s federal government announced the most recent price hike in gas prices causing outrage amongst the general public. Under Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Mexico has been rocked with new price hikes in gasoline every couple of months.

On Thursday, alleged members of Mexico’s Cartel Jalisco New Generation took to social media to deliver their threat. In their threat, the CJNG warns that if by Friday 10 p.m. the gas stations in their state do not lower their prices to a fair rate they will torch all of them with their employees inside. The message revealed that the cartel has already deployed gunmen to the various regions in order to carry out the attack. The message ends with the phrase “Death to the evil government,” a phrase used during Mexico’s independence.

Most recently Jalisco’s Prosecutors Office issued out a statement stating that they were investigating the threat and warning that anyone who attempts against the peace in the state will face dire consequences.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.