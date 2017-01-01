10-Year-Old Girl Used as Human Bomb in Nigeria Attack

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A 10-year-old girl used as suicide bomber detonated an explosive and killed herself in a New Year’s Eve attack in Maiduguri, Nigeria. Although no group or individual has said they are responsible for the attack, using women and little girls is consistent with the tactics of the ISIS-affiliated group Boko Haram.

The little girl blew herself up around 9:30 p.m. after she went into a market where people were gathered buying noodles from a food vendor. Only one person was seriously hurt but it was reported that the little girl “died instantly,” according to Yahoo News.

“The girl was clearly not more than 10 and this could have made her too nervous, making her to detonate the explosives prematurely,” the aid worker told Yahoo News.

The news outlet reported that there was a second female suicide bomber which was “caught and lynched” by an angry mob. Security officials safely detonated the bomb.

As reported by Breitbart News on December 12th, a suicide bomb attack, believed to be from Boko Haram, involved two girls who were 7- or 8-years-of-age. The explosion killed one person and injured 17 others at a market in Maiduguri, Nigeria. “They got out of a rickshaw and walked right in front of me without showing the slightest sign of emotion,” said militia member Abdulkarim Jabo about the Boko Haram bombing, according to Sky News.

Another bombing at a crowded market in Madagali, Nigeria, reported December 9th killed 30 to 45 people. Social media posts said female suicide bombers were to blame, as reported by UPI and Breitbart News.

In February, Breitbart News reported that two female suicide bombers blew themselves up in an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in northeastern Nigeria. The attack in the city of Dikwa killed approximately 65 people and wounded 150. Authorities said that Boko Haram was responsible for the murders.

Breitbart News reported in March that a young girl in Nigeria was found with bombs strapped to her body. The little girl, estimated to be between nine and 12 years old said she was one of the 300 girls kidnapped from Chibok, Nigeria, two years ago. Law enforcement officials confirmed that the young girl was lying.

In May, the Nigerian military thwarted suicide bombings that planned to use four Boko Haram female suicide bombers. Soldiers disarmed and arrested two women, one of which was holding a baby.

Approximately 40-60 worshippers at a mosque in northeastern Nigeria were killed in October 2015 by three female suicide bombers. They were also believed to have been sent by the terrorist group Boko Haram.

