Texas Cop Survives New Year’s Day Ambush

A central Texas police officer is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the back in what was described as a New Year’s Day ambush-style attack. The officer’s life was saved by his ballistic vest.

Calvert Police Officer Stephen Magnes, one of seven in the small town of Calvert, was giving a woman a courtesy ride home early in the morning of January 1, according to a police statement obtained by The Eagle newspaper in Bryan-College Station. When he arrived at the destination and got out of his car to let the woman out, he was immediately shot in the back.

The suspect, identified later as 27-year-old Petrick Leshane Jones, fired multiple shots at Officer Magnes–striking the officer one time. Police reports did not indicate if Officer Magnes returned fire. Jones was taken into custody and is reportedly cooperating with police investigators, the local newspaper stated.

Investigators said the ballistic vest likely saved the officer from serious injury or death. The officer was taken to a hospital in nearby Bryan, Texas. He was released after an examination.

Magnes thanked well-wishers on his Facebook page for their words of support and prayers. His father, Robert Magnes, wrote on Facebook that his son was doing well and was resting at home. He said his son was sore and bruised from the attack.

His post stated, “This was not the call we wanted for the New Year. Thankfully God was watching over my son and (he) is alright. He was wearing his vest and the bullet did not penetrate it.”

In a reply to a well-wisher, the senior Magnes wrote, “He said it was like Mike Tyson let loose on him.”

The attack is being investigated by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers. No motive for the shooting has been released at this time, but Jones is said to be cooperating with detectives. A local television station, KBTX CBS3, called the attack an “ambush.”

Calvert, Texas, is a town of roughly 1,100 people and is located about 30 miles northwest of Bryan on Highway 6.

