Texas Cops Fired On by 4 or 5 Armed Robbery Suspects

HOUSTON, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are reportedly engaged in a standoff with four to five armed suspects at a Valero gas station in northwest Houston.

KHOU CBS11 is at the scene of the conflict where a reporter tweeted that four to five armed suspects opened fire on the deputies and are “hunkered down” behind the Valero gas station and convenience store on West Road.

4 to 5 armed suspects believed to have opened fire on deputies hunkered down behind Valero gas station. We’re on the scene now #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/bHuRoZyfh1 — Rucks Russell (@ruckskhou) January 3, 2017

It is not known at this time if any of the deputies have been hit by the gunfire or if they have returned fire on the suspects.

At least one of the suspects may be using a rifle, KTRK ABC13’s Christine Dobbyn tweeted.

#BREAKING large @HCSOTexas presence on NW side after reports of man with long gun possibly shooting in area @abc13houston #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/bxN5gEYpfF — Christine Dobbyn (@ChristineDobbyn) January 3, 2017

The standoff may have developed after an armed home invasion that took place in the area, Montgomery County Police Reporter’s Scott Engle told Breitbart Texas in a phone interview. Engle posted the following on his website:

What is believed to have started as a home invasion has deputies on alert as shots were fired with a long gun at arriving units near the intersection off West Road and Veterans Memorial. The home on Rosbrook Drive and Moorebrook still has several suspects inside.. In addition several black males were seen running from the scene along a bayou. Additional units with long guns are being requested as is a DPS helicopter.

Russell is reporting at 8:10 Houston local time that deputies have K-9 officers in the area searching for the suspects.

Police dogs now taking part in search for armed men who opened fire on deputies #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/3sSqxlUjAQ — Rucks Russell (@ruckskhou) January 3, 2017

Click2Houston – NBC reported a witness saying it sounded like the 4th of July, so many shots were being fired at police. The witness said several people were firing shots at the deputies.

The NBC affiliate reported that the residents of the home where the alleged robbery took place were transported to a hospital for treatment after being beaten.

The situation at the Valero station is developing and further updates will be forthcoming.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.