1-Year-Old Girl Sustains Brutal Sexual Assault, Stabs to Body, Say Police

Issac Andrew Cardenas, 23, has been arrested in connection with his alleged involvement in the brutal sexual assault of a one-year-old girl in Texas. Police say the infant sustained several very serious stab wounds to her body and genital area.

Crystal Herrera, 22, called 9-1-1 saying that an infant relative under the age of two had been attacked and bit by dogs when she wondered outside. Officials arrived and found that the dogs were not aggressive and the infant had sustained wounds consistent with a savage sexual assault, reported the San Antonio Express-News.

Authorities were notified after the emergency phone call on New Years Eve morning. Herrera said that the one-year-old female sustained the dog bites the previous night.

Cardenas has been charged with a first degree felony – super aggravated sexual assault. He faces a possible sentence of 25 years to life in prison plus a possible $10,000 fine. If convicted, he would have to register as a sex offender for his lifetime.

“You can’t even imagine what would possess somebody to do something like this to anyone, much less an innocent child that’s totally defenseless,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar was reported to say.

Officials were reported by the local newspaper to say that the infant had “‘extremely serious, life-threatening’ injuries from a brutal sexual assault. The stab wounds were present throughout her body and on her private parts.”

Cardenas’ and Herrera’s stories were not consistent, police said.

Cardenas was arrested after he was questioned and is being held on a $300,000 bond.

Herrera has been charged with injury to a child by omission. She faces confinement in a state jail for not more than two years or less than 180 days, and a possible fine not to exceed $10,000.

Bexar County jail officials confirmed to Breitbart Texas Tuesday night that both Herrera and Cardenas are still in custody.