Archbishop of Chicago Calls for Amnesty Ahead of Trump Inauguration

CHICAGO, Illinois – The Archbishop of Chicago called for comprehensive immigration reform, which would include amnesty for illegal immigrants, during a recent ceremony focusing on the issue.

While saying a mass designated for legal and illegal immigrants at the Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago, Cardinal Blase Cupich said the Catholic Church “stands with those in the shadows,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

“It’s a time to remind our nation that we have been enriched by following the light of diversity, openness to the stranger,” Cupich said during the mass as individuals from 40 different nations attended.

Cupich also said the country must be open to accepting migrants, a program which President-Elect Donald Trump has vowed to temporarily shut down for the time-being, especially those entering the U.S. from countries where Islamic terrorism is rampant.

“When so many want to make us afraid of diversity, of the migrant, of the immigrant who is looking for a better life, can we not say, ‘Let’s see where Christ is leading us?’” Cupich asked, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “Let us not be afraid.

“My hope would be that, as you come here today, you will experience a change,” Cupich told the congregation. “A conversion. A new way of thinking about those who are strangers. Who don’t have documents. The DREAMers who only want a chance to finish their education.”

The Catholic mass featured two Syrian refugees, Feras Shawish and Steffany Velazguez, to promote the refugee resettlement program in Chicago, which Catholic Charities is a part of.

Cupich is not actually off-course within the Catholic Church on the immigration issue, despite substantial support by Catholics for Trump’s immigration plan.

The United State Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has long pushed for amnesty in their immigration platform, where it has also called for comprehensive reform.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.