Churches Offering ‘Safe Places’ to Migrants Crossing Canadian Border

Migrants crossing the U.S.-Canadian border are now looking to circumvent deportation under President-Elect Donald Trump with the help of faith organizations.

Since the start of 2015, over 500 have illegally crossed the U.S. northern border, a region that is rarely focused on but is proving to cause issues as more refugees are reportedly coming from Canada after being placed there.

Migrants are looking to be harbored by churches, hospitals, and schools to avoid potential deportation under Trump’s proposed immigration plans, according to CBC News.

Doran Schrantz, the director of a faith organization geared to help illegal immigrants, launched a statewide effort in Minnesota to create “safe places” for migrants who face deportation after crossing into the country from the northern border.

“You are committing to let your church be a place that an immigrant can go and live, essentially indefinitely, while they go through the due process that would be due to them, if they have some kind of immigration violation or deportation order,” Schrantz told CBC News.

Since starting the effort, Schrantz said there are now over 200 “faith leaders” who have promised to accept illegal immigrants into their churches to evade federal immigration law.

Schrantz’s organization is “training” those faith leaders on the legalities of immigration law and how they can harbor illegal immigrants, saying “Its immigration 101 training. People are taking this incredibly seriously.”

