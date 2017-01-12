Three Mexican Soldiers Killed During Cartel Attack near Texas Border

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas — Three Mexican soldiers died and three others were injured during a skirmish in this border city against gunmen from the Los Zetas Cartel. Their vehicle reportedly rolled during the incident.



The soldiers had been carrying out routine patrols in the city when a team of gunmen began firing at them, forcing the troops to fire back and give chase, information provided to Breitbart Texas by the Mexican military revealed.

The attack took place along one of the city’s main avenues called Boulevard Colosio, with the rollover happening near the intersection with Paseo Colon Avenue. Due to the three soldiers dying and the additional injuries sustained by military personnel, a Mexican army helicopter was called in to rush the troops toward medical care.

Mexican authorities continue to hunt for the gunmen responsible for the attack. As Breitbart Texas has been reporting, Nuevo Laredo is under the control of the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) faction of the Los Zetas cartel, a criminal organization known for sadistic tactics. Most recently, the CDN has been blamed for the ambush and murder of the regional head of the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office along with three other law enforcement officials.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “M.A. Navarro” from Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas.