California School District Becomes ‘Super Important’ Migrant ‘Safe Haven’

A school district is taking on new measures to shield migrants from federal immigration law, just as President-Elect Donald Trump is expected to crack-down on the issue.

The Santa Maria Joint High School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved a new policy, which makes the school district a “safe haven” for not only unlawfully present students, but also their family members who are in the country as well.

“Under the law, all students have the right to attend public school and enjoy access to equitable educational and programmatic services, regardless of the immigration status of the students or of the students’ family members,” Superintendent Mark Richardson said, according to NoozHawk.

Richardson said his school district would “remain safe places for learning and teaching” for residents and illegal immigrants.

District Board President Carol Karamitsos said the policy was “super important for our students, our families and our community as a whole.”

Karamitsos also mentioned “fears” among migrant families, referring to Trump’s expected enforcement of federal immigration law, which will also include the building of a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico Border.

“I think we’d like to see, as a board, that this be made public as soon as possible to the community to allay any fears or anxieties that are out there,” Karamitsos said.

The Santa Maria school district is not alone in its activism.

Last month, California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson demanded that each district craft resolutions to protect migrant students from federal immigration enforcement.

“Parents should know they are welcome on our school campuses regardless of their immigration status. We encourage all parents and guardians to participate in their school communities and in the education of their children,” Torlakson wrote in a letter to school districts across the state.

Torlakson took a shot at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as well in his letter, writing “Our schools are not and will not become an arm of [ICE].”

“Instead, they will remain safe places for learning and teaching for all students, regardless of immigration status,” Torlakson continued.

In November, the open borders organization, Californians Together, demanded a similar call to action by public schools.

“We commend California’s educational leaders for issuing public statements affirming these values, and believe it is imperative that concrete and robust policies and resources be instituted to guarantee the safety and protection of students and their families and to ensure equitable learning environments,” the organization wrote.

