California Cops Accuse Illegal Immigrant of Child Sex Abuse

An illegal immigrant from El Salvador is being accused of sexually assaulting a 5 year-old girl in Fullerton, California.

Rigoberto Arevalo Cubias, 30, is being accused by the Fullerton Police Department of “engaging in sexual intercourse of sodomy” with a 5-year-old, as Fox News reported.

Cubias, according to Fullerton police, goes by a number of aliases, including Jose Cubias, Jose Cubias Arevalo, Jose Riberto Cubias and Jose Alfonso Cubias Arevalo.

Cubias also has an outstanding $50,000 arrest warrant from 2014 when he got a DUI for drunk driving. Fullerton police expect that Cubias may have gotten rid of his vehicle and cellphone in order to evade capture.

“Detectives believe that Cubias now knows he is wanted by police and he is on the run from law enforcement,” Fullerton police said in a news release.

Cubias is described by police as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, weighing about 185 pounds and approximately 5’7”.

Fullerton police are encouraging anyone with information on Cubias’ whereabouts to contact Detective Carin Wright at (714) 738-6754.

The news of Cubias’ accusations against him comes just a couple days after the Santa Maria Joint High School District announced that they would make their public schools a “safe haven” for illegal immigrants and their families, as Breitbart Texas reported.

District Board President Carol Karamitsos said the policy was “super important for our students, our families and our community as a whole.”

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.