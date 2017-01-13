Freezing Migrant Rescued by Border Patrol Agents

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A migrant attempting to cross the border into Texas had to be rescued by Border Patrol agents after succumbing to frigid water in Rio Grande River.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Sector in south Texas responded to possible illegal activity along the river. When they arrived, they discovered a man stranded in the frigid water having failed to make a successful crossing.

An agent who is also an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and others rescued the man from the river and determined he was suffering from hypothermia — a potentially deadly condition where the person’s core body temperature drops, causing the brain to shut down critical organs. The man was transported to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center for treatment, information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials stated. The rescue took place around sunrise on Monday.

The man, later identified only as a 21-year-old Honduran national, was released from the hospital following treatment. Agents took custody of the illegal immigrant and transported him to the Eagle Pass South Border Patrol Station where he will be processed in accordance with local policies.

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials warned that while the climate in south Texas is generally warm, the cold water can act quickly on the body; creating a dangerous situation. “The winter months can bring about environmental hazards that all individuals must heed,” CBP officials wrote. “Immersion in water and exposure to cool air will accelerate the progression of hypothermia and possible death.”

“This event highlights the environmental hazards that undocumented immigrants face,” Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak said in a written statement. “Thanks to the agents’ quick thinking and training this story didn’t end in tragedy.”

“Being a Border Patrol agent means more than just enforcing the law,” Hudak continued. “It means being able to handle any situation with the commitment to preserve human life.”

