Texas Deputy Assaulted by Two ‘Undocumented’ Mexican Nationals

A Texas deputy sheriff was assaulted by what were described as two “undocumented” Mexican nationals following an attempted drug arrest.

Chambers County Sheriff Mike Pigg told the Red River Sun that Deputy Ken Arant was attempting to arrest a man for allegedly having drugs in his vehicle. Childress is located in the Texas Panhandle region about 140 miles northeast of Lubbock.

After cuffing the suspect, the man slipped from the handcuffs two times and began assaulting Deputy Arant, the Red River Sun reported on its Facebook page. The deputy subsequently tased the suspect.

The woman traveling with the suspect engaged in the scuffle and attempted to get the deputy’s gun. The two suspects were then able to get to their car and flee the area.

During the high speed pursuit that followed, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled multiple times. The suspects were badly injured in the crash.

The rollover crash occurred near the town of Estelline in neighboring Hall County. Deputies and EMS personell from Hall County responded to the crash scene and transported the suspects to a local hospital for their initial treatment.

The suspects were later transported by air ambulance to University Medical Center in Lubbock where they are listed in critical condition. The male is said to be in “extremely critical condition.”

Both suspects were later identified as “undocumented Mexican nationals,” the sheriff confirmed to the local newspaper.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Breitbart Texas spoke with the Red River Sun Editor Ginger Wilson Saturday evening. She said she spoke with Deputy Arant who was resting at home following the incident. She said he was “sore, banged up, and bruised.” He told Wilson the two undocumented Mexican nationals were lucky to be alive at all following the crash.

Breitbart Texas Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief Brandon Darby contributed to this article.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.