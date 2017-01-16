Border Patrol Agents Bust Previously Deported Sex Offender

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An illegal alien previously deported for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents after he crossed the border from Mexico into Texas.

Yony Alexander Garcia-Chavez, 37, a previously deported Honduran national, was apprehended near Spofford, Texas, by Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector’s Brackettville Station, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials. Spofford is located south of Brackettville and about 10 miles from the border with Mexico.

After determining the Honduran man had crossed the border illegally, agents took him to the Brackettville Station where they conducted a biometric identification check. Records revealed that Garcia-Chavez had been arrested in January 2008 and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a minor in the Houston area. He was convicted in January 2009 and sentenced to eight years in a state prison. Texas Department of Public Safety records show a man with matching information on its Sex Offender Registration list for assaulting a 13-year-old female. He was deported by ICE Enforcement Removal Operations after being released from prison on parole.

Having been deported for the sexual assault of a minor, Garcia-Chavez now faces new felony charges of illegal re-entry after deportation as a sex offender – 8 USC § 1326. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in a federal prison, CBP officials stated.

“An aggravated felon and registered sex offender was stopped before doing more harm to the citizens of this great nation,” Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak said in a written statement. “This arrest highlights how dedicated Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents are to the safety of our community.”

Breitbart Texas has reported extensively about the illegal reentry of previously deported sex offenders and other previously deported criminal aliens that are sometimes captured by Border Patrol agents and CBP officers guarding our borders. Others that are not captured at the border have, many times, gone on to commit other crimes.

