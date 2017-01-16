At Least 16 Shot by Gunman near Cancun

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A lone gunman is believed to have gone on a shooting rampage murdering four victims and wounding 12 others at a night club near the famed Mexican resort area of Cancun.

The shooting took place overnight at the Blue Parrot nightclub in the resort town of Playa Del Carmen, Quintana Roo where an international music festival was taking place. BPM Festival, the company hosting the event has confirmed that four individuals died while 12 more were shot. As of Monday morning, Mexican authorities had not released any information on the case. According to information released by BPM, three of the murder victims were security personnel who had tried to stop the suspect from entering the venue. The company claimed to be working closely with local police.

Playa Del Carmen and Cancun have largely avoided most of the violence that has taken hold in other tourist areas in Mexico. As Breitbart Texas has reported, the tourist hotspot of Acapulco, Guerrero, has become the scene of of a fierce turf war as rival drug cartels continue to fight for control of the region.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.