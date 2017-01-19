VIDEO: Anti-Trump Protesters Get Violent with Police at ‘DeploraBall’ Event

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Anti-Trump protesters wearing black masks clashed with police officers in front of the National Press Club Thursday night, January 19, 2017. The pro-Trump “DeploraBall” event inside drew the ire of the hundreds of anarchists and their associates. Many of the mask-clad protesters physically resisted police efforts to clear the sidewalk as others shot their middle fingers to the police officers.
