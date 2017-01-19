Skip to content

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bomb Squad In Action Ahead of Trump Inauguration

Bomb Squad in D.C.
Breitbart/Brandon Darby

by Brandon Darby19 Jan 20170

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A block in Washington, D.C., was temporarily shut down by law enforcement and a bomb squad dispatched after an apparent backpack was found on a busy street corner. The ordeal lasted over an hour as a man in a bomb suit and another in a vest and helmet took measures to inspect the potential threat. The street was eventually reopened and the item in concern was apparently deemed safe.

