Mexican Cartel Kingpin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Extradited to U.S.

Mexico has announced the extradition of Mexican Drug Lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera.

A prepared statement issued on Thursday afternoon from Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry announced the extradition that took place on Thursday.

Known as “El Chapo”, Guzman has been the leader of the famed Sinaloa Cartel–a criminal organization responsible for most of the drug trafficking in the country. Guzman is facing multiple charges in U.S. federal district courts in Texas, California, and Washington, D.C., that include money laundering, drug trafficking, conspiracy, and murder.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.