Mexican State Gave Child Cancer Patients Water Instead of Chemo

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The government gave hundreds of cancer victims distilled water instead of chemotherapy treatments in the latest scandal to rock the State of Veracruz. Hundreds of victims, including at least 32 children, died under the care of state-run facilities where the fake medicine was administered.

The bombshell revelations were made this week by current Veracruz Governor Miguel Angel Yuñez who has been exposing the wrongdoings of former Veracruz Governor Javier Duarte, Mexico’s Proceso Magazine reported. According to Yuñez, the government used fake medicine due to a lack of funds after officials raided the state’s coffers.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The revelations about the cancer treatments come after Yuñez, the current governor, received the laboratory results of various samples taken from the government medicine that was used on children. The results revealed that the cancer medicine was actually distilled water and had no medicinal properties. According to Proceso, Veracruz has one of the highest rates of fatalities in relation to cancer with one out every 10 patients dying.

The usage of the fake medicine was allegedly done during the term of Javier Duarte, a member of Mexico’s Revolutionary Institutional Party (PRI), who had served as the governor of Veracruz from 2010 to 2016. As Breitbart Texas reported, after leaving office, Duarte fled from Veracruz and went into hiding after he became the target of an investigation into the theft of state funds. Currently, the Mexican federal government is offering close to $1 million USD as a reward for information leading to his capture.

During Duarte’s term, the state also saw one at least 17 journalists murdered, making the region one of the most dangerous for the exercise of a free press. As Breitbart Texas has reported, Veracruz has been one of the strongholds of the Los Zetas cartel. The criminal organization has been blamed for multiple gun battles and executions that have taken place in that state.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.