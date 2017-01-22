Refugee Flow From Somalia, Afghanistan Continues Into U.S.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Despite President Donald Trump’s call to end any further refugee resettlement from foreign countries with widespread Islamic terrorism, the federal government continued its influx of refugees just days before the new president’s Inaugural ceremony.

In the final days of the Obama Administration, 23 refugees came through Slovakia’s Emergency Transit Centre from countries including Somalia, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Iraq and Eritrea, all of which have struggled with terrorism, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Slovakia has been sending refugees into the U.S. since 2009, with now 978 refugees already resettled into the country.

But, the latest group of refugees could be some of the last to enter the country for a while. The Trump administration has promised to halt the refugee resettlement program, at least from countries where the majority of refugees currently migrate from.

Where the newest refugees have migrated to in the U.S. remains unknown, but regions like Knoxville, Tennessee, have seen their fair-share of refugees entering their neighborhoods at record pace, as Breitbart Texas reported.

Like the refugees coming to the U.S. from Slovakia, the majority of refugees entering Knoxville are from Iraq, a country that has been torn apart by Islamic terrorism. Other refugees in Knoxville are from similar third-world areas, like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia.

Just three years ago, there were only 170 refugees resettled in Knoxville. In 2015, that number slightly increased to 194. If the projections are sustained, there will be at least 476 brought to the region in two years.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.