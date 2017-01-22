REPORT: One Dead, Five Hospitalized in Texas Mall Robbery

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

News outlets in Texas are reporting that at least two shooters are involved in what appears to be a robbery gone bad in a San Antonio, Texas, mall. Reports indicate that one person was killed, and five others were taken to area hospitals. A licensed Texas gun owner stepped in and shot one robber after that man allegedly killed a Goood Samaritan.

UPDATE — 8:10 p.m. CST: Latest information reveals the man who allegedly shot one of the robbers was licensed to carry a handgun, NBCDFW reported. After witnessing the robber allegedly shoot and kill a Good Samaritan who attempted to intervene in the robbery, the licensed gun owner drew his weapon and shot one of the suspects.

That suspect was later transported to a local hospital along with two other people who were allegedly shot by the fleeing suspect. The second suspect reportedly fired several shots while fleeing the mall and struck two other people. A pregnant woman who began labor pains, and a woman complaining of chest pains were also transported to a hospital.

UPDATE — 6:10 p.m. CST: San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor told reporters described this as an act of senseless violence. She said that multiple Good Samaritans attempted to stop an armed robbery where two suspects were involved. One of those Good Samaritans was killed. One of the suspects was shot and is in custody. The second suspect appears to have fled. Authorities are asking for help in identifying the suspect who remains at-large at this time.

Mayor Taylor said she received a phone call from Texas Governor Greg Abbott who offered the State’s assistance, if needed. Taylor assured the governor her department had the current situation in hand and thanked him for his offer.

UPDATE — 6 p.m. CST: San Antonio Police Chief William McMannus told reporters gathered outside the mall, “What we have here is a robbery that went really, really bad.”

UPDATE — 5:45 p.m. CST: News4 San Antonio reporter Renee Santos Tweeted a comment from the San Antonio Police Chief who reportedly called it a “senseless shooting” where a Good Samaritan attempted to stop the armed robber. She said the Good Samaritan was fatally shot.

Chief says shooting was absolutely senseless. A Good Samaritan was trying to intervene during a robbery. That person was fatally shot — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) January 22, 2017

Original story follows:

San Antonio police officers began responding to an active shooter call from people in the city’s Rolling Oaks Mall at about 3:30 on Sunday afternoon.

One shopper who was inside the mall told KOMO News he heard at least six shots. He said people were fleeing the scene. They reported the mall was locked down by police.

News4SanAntonio called it a “Deadly shooting at Rolling Oaks Mall,” but did not immediately mention in the article how many, if any, people had been killed.

A reporter Tweeted that a woman told her that her daughter was still inside the mall. She texted her mother writing, “I’m scared.”

Allyson Hamby’s daughter is still inside. She just showed me a text from her daughter which read “I’m scared” pic.twitter.com/KkvGp7cjzr — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) January 22, 2017

Dallas station, NBCDFW, reported that one person was killed and six others were wounded in what it described as an attempted robbery.

Leslie Garza, a spokesperson for the San Antonio mayor’s office told NBC News that the robbery took place at a Kay Jewlers store in the mall.

“Today’s deadly shooting at Rolling Oaks Mall is a tragedy for everyone involved and all of us affected,” San Antonio Mayor Ivy R. Taylor wrote in a statement posted on Facebook. “As SAPD and Live Oak Police continue to search for a second suspect, ensure the safety of mall employees and shoppers and clear the scene, I ask everyone to remain calm, vigilant, safe and report any info you may have about the suspect who remains at large.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.