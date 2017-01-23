Border Patrol Agents Arrest Smuggler After Rollover Crash

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Border Patrol agents from the Yuma and El Centro Sectors teamed up to arrest a human smuggler. The suspect fled and eventually crashed–rolling the vehicle and injuring his passengers.

At about 4:25 a.m. on January 16, the agents observed six illegal aliens scale the international boundary fence located by a hydro-electric plant in southern California, information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials revealed. The illegal entry was detected and witnessed by agents utilizing a monitoring camera system. The six migrants climbed into a white Acura Integra alongside Interstate 8.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The responding agents observed the suspected smuggler driving eastbound on the interstate. The driver of the white Acura suddenly took the Greys Well exit and abruptly u-turned under an overpass. One of the agents from the Yuma Sector attempted to stop the Acura. The driver failed to yield and sped off.

The agents from the Yuma Sector and the Calexico Stations eventually lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle. A continued search revealed the suspect had lost control of his car and rolled over.

While the driver of the Acura refused medical attention, the six illegal aliens were transported to an area hospital. The migrants sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested and could face prosecution for human smuggling. The six illegal immigrants were turned over to the Yuma Sector agents. They will be processed according to the guidelines of the Yuma Sector, CBP officials stated.

While the illegal aliens were able to scale the fence near the hydro-electric plant, technology enabled agents respond tactically. The use of fencing and camera technology enables agents to more efficiently be dispatched to actual illegal border crossings and drug smuggling incidents.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.