Migration Expert: Trump’s Halt on Refugees May Be Approaching

President Donald Trump’s promise to halt all refugee resettlement from nations that have been compromised by Islamic terrorism may be coming sooner than expected.

Migration expert Randy Capps with the Migration Policy Institute told the Courier Journal that although Trump could potentially have to fight to send refugees already living in the U.S. back to their native countries, he could halt refugee resettlement with the stroke of a pen.

Additionally, Capps said the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System (NSEERS) could also be reinstated without any hold-up from Congress.

The NSEERS program tracks foreign residents who have come from countries where terrorism is a major threat. The program was shut down by former President Barack Obama, but Trump has signaled interest in using it again.

The ball is already rolling on the refugee issue.

In the newly Republican-led Congress, legislation has been put forward that would give individual governors the authority to stop refugee resettlement.

When Trump began speaking about the refugee influx, many governors said they were not notified of ongoing resettlement, which alarmed local residents.

In Nebraska and Kentucky, refugee resettlement is booming, but not with the state government’s approval.

In Kentucky, as the Courier Journal notes, the Obama Administration resettled refugees at double the rate of the national average last year. Meanwhile, Nebraska has accepted more refugees per capita than any other state in the country, with 76 resettled per 100,000 residents in 2016 alone, as Breitbart Texas reported.

The state’s acceptance of refugees is almost three times the rate of the national average which currently stands at about 26 refugees per 100,000 residents.

