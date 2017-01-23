Poll: 74 Percent of Californians Want to End Sanctuary Cities

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The vast majority of residents living in California would like see sanctuary cities barred, a state home to multiple jurisdictions which refuse to abide by federal immigration laws.

Roughly 74 percent of California residents want to see an end to sanctuary city policies, according to a poll by UC Berkeley.

The issue to end sanctuary cities in the state crosses racial and party lines, with 65 percent of Hispanics registering their agreement, while 70 percent of independents, 82 percent of Republicans, and 73 percent of Democrats feel the same.

During President Donald Trump’s term, sanctuary cities could see a cut in federal funding and potentially even harsh pushback from the Department of Justice under likely Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.