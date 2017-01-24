Spanish Authorities: Arrested Mexican Jihadi Was Radicalized near Texas Border

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Mexican woman arrested near the Spanish city of Madrid is facing various charges in connection with promoting the spread of terror groups and providing material support. The woman had become radicalized in the Mexican border state of Nuevo León.

Spain’s Civil Guard (Police) announced the arrest of a 38-year-old Mexican woman in connection with an ongoing operation targeting the spread of terror cells in Europe. According to Spanish law enforcement officials, the woman had become radicalized in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León beginning in 2010.

Mexican federal law enforcement officials confirmed to Breitbart Texas that the woman has been identified as Ana Marilu Reyna Castillo from Monterrey, Nuevo León. According to Spanish law enforcement, she is the wife of Aziz Zaghane, a terror suspect who was arrested in Madrid in May 2016 and is facing various charges in connection with training of terrorist groups.

According to Spanish authorities, the woman converted from Catholicism into hard-line Islamic extremism. The woman married her current husband and began promoting the spread of terror groups and radical ideals through social media networks both in Mexico and Spain.

Since 2015, Spanish authorities have arrested more than 183 Jihadist terrorist operating in that country. Spain continues to operate under a heightened terrorism alert, information provided by the Spanish government revealed.

Breitbart Texas spoke with a Mexican federal law enforcement official who revealed that Mexico does not track radical Muslim groups or potential jihadis. The official revealed that authorities begin investigating only if they learn about an imminent threat against a federal building or public official.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Tony Aranda contributed to this report.

