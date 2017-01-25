Police in George, Washington State, have arrested five illegal aliens wanted in connection with the murder of a woman allegedly shot 13 times.
Investigators with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office working in connection with deputy U.S. Marshalls and the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement (INET) task force arrested five illegal aliens who allegedly murdered Jill Sundberg. The woman had been in an argument with one of the alleged shooters shortly before she was killed, KNDO NBC23 reported.
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Sheriff’s officials reported the following arrests:
• Gustavo Tapia Rodriguez, and alleged shooter, age 39, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;
• Ambrosio Mendez Villanueva, age 25, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;
• Julio Mendez Villanueva, age 25, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;
• Fernando Marcos Gutierrez, age 33, been charged with being a material witness along with immigration charges;
• Salvador Espinoz a Gomez, age 24, charged with being a material witness, and possession of a firearm, drug charges, as well as immigration charges.
The Grant County Sheriff confirmed that all five were in the U.S. illegally, KHQ’s Patrick Erickson Tweeted.
Witnesses told police Sundberg was arguing with Rodriguez on the evening of December 21. The report does not disclose what the argument was about. Shortly after the argument, Sundberg was kidnapped and taken to the location where her body was eventually discovered.
“This was an immense collaborative effort between responding agencies,” Sheriff Tom Jones told reporters. “Our sincerest thanks to all and continued prayers to the Sundberg family for their senseless loss.”
The five arrested were seen leaving the RV park where the argument took place. Sundberg’s hands were allegedly being held behind her back by Varona, FiberOne reported.
The suspects and the material witnesses drove her to a rest area alongside a highway, according to the police report. Varona was seen kicking the back of one of her legs, forcing her to the ground. Rodriguez then allegedly shot her at least 13 times in the head.
After shooting the woman, Mendez Villenueva reportedly wrote a note in Spanish on a piece of carboard and placed it on her back. He secured the message in place by stabbing it into her back with a knife, the report obtained by FiberOne revealed.
The group then fled the scene, traveling to a convenience store where they purchased some beer.
The Pacific Northwest has experienced crime from foreign nationals in the past.
Back in 2015, Breitbart Texas’ Editor-in-Chief Brandon Darby reported how a massive methamphetamine drug operation was being run by a Mexican cartel throughout Oregon, California, and Texas. At the time, some 24 suspects were charged with their involvement in the cartel, and many were illegal immigrants.
Sundberg’s body was found on December 22.
Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @. BobPriceBBTX.
John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.