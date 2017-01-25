SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Police in George, Washington State, have arrested five illegal aliens wanted in connection with the murder of a woman allegedly shot 13 times.

Investigators with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office working in connection with deputy U.S. Marshalls and the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement (INET) task force arrested five illegal aliens who allegedly murdered Jill Sundberg. The woman had been in an argument with one of the alleged shooters shortly before she was killed, KNDO NBC23 reported.

Sheriff’s officials reported the following arrests:

• Gustavo Tapia Rodriguez, and alleged shooter, age 39, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;

• Ambrosio Mendez Villanueva, age 25, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;

• Julio Mendez Villanueva, age 25, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;

• Fernando Marcos Gutierrez, age 33, been charged with being a material witness along with immigration charges;

• Salvador Espinoz a Gomez, age 24, charged with being a material witness, and possession of a firearm, drug charges, as well as immigration charges.

The Grant County Sheriff confirmed that all five were in the U.S. illegally, KHQ’s Patrick Erickson Tweeted.

Witnesses told police Sundberg was arguing with Rodriguez on the evening of December 21. The report does not disclose what the argument was about. Shortly after the argument, Sundberg was kidnapped and taken to the location where her body was eventually discovered.