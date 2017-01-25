Sanctuary Cities Surround Area Where Illegal Aliens Allegedly Killed Woman

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The region of Washington State where a 31-year-old woman was allegedly shot 13 and killed by a gang of illegal immigrants is surrounded by sanctuary jurisdictions.

Jill Sundberg was allegedly murdered in the Grant County area by five illegal immigrants, as Breitbart Texas reported, a region which neighbors multiple sanctuary cities.

A look at the Center for Immigration Studies sanctuary map reveals that there are over 25 sanctuary cities in Washington alone, almost more than any other state in the country.

South of George, sanctuary jurisdictions like Yakima County, the town of Sunnyside, Benton County, and Franklin County harbor illegal aliens from federal immigration enforcement officers.

To the east of George sits Spokane County, which has specific policies in place for the sheriff’s department to protect illegal immigrants.

On the northwest side of George sits Chelan County, which has a local jail policy that refuses to hold illegal immigrants on the basis of their immigration status for federal authorities.

Sundberg was allegedly arguing with Rodriguez on the evening of December 21. Shortly after the argument, Sundberg was kidnapped and taken to the location where her body was eventually discovered.

Police have arrested the five illegal immigrants who they say are responsible for shooting Sundberg 13 times in the head and stabbing her body with a message written in Spanish on a piece of cardboard.

