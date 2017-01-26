Mexican Prez Speaks: ‘We Won’t Pay for a Wall’, Will Protect Migrants in U.S.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has taken to social media to denounce the executive order signed by President Donald J. Trump calling for the construction of a border wall and stronger security. Peña Nieto said that Mexico will not pay for the project.

During a short message that was posted on his Facebook page and a video message sent via Twitter, Pena Nieto informed his countrymen about the executive orders that would be focusing on immigration and the wall.

Un mensaje para todos los mexicanos: pic.twitter.com/EFcNh7fQtm — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

“As a response, I have ordered Mexico’s Foreign Ministry to redouble the protection measures to our countrymen,” Peña Nieto said. “The 50 Mexican Consulates in the U.S. will be turned into authentic defenders of the rights of migrants.”



Peña Nieto called on civil rights groups and legislators to team up and provide support for the protection measures.

“Where there is one Mexican migrant in risk that requires our support, that is where we need to be … that is where his country needs to be,” the Mexican president said.

During his message, Peña Nieto called out the executive order for the border wall claiming that it divides the two countries rather than unites them, especially at a time when trade and border security are top bilateral matters of discussion.



“Mexico does not believe in walls,” he said. “I have said it time and time again; Mexico will not pay for a wall.”

In his speech, Peña Nieto made no mention of the various Mexican drug cartels that have been responsible for the out-of-control violence along the border and the related human and drug trafficking. As Breitbart Texas has reported, Mexican drug cartels have been protected by government officials at the highest levels, including two former border governors, that are current fugitives of the U.S. Department of Justice.

