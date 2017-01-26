Obama’s Border Patrol Chief ‘Forced Out’, He Says

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

One day after President Donald J. Trump signed two executive orders with respect to border security and constructing a wall, the chief of the U.S. Border Patrol reportedly resigned.

On Thursday morning, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website posted a notice confirming the departure of U.S Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On behalf of the men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Border Patrol, I want to thank Mark Morgan for his unwavering dedication to our border security mission, and recognize his life-long career in service to the nation. Mark Morgan’s career spans more than 31 years of faithful service to the nation, including service in the U.S. Marine Corps, as a local deputy sheriff and police officer, 20 years in the FBI, as Assistant Commissioner of CBP’s Office of Internal Affairs, and, finally, as Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol.

The statement was drafted by acting CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleelan who assumed command after Gil Kerlikowske stepped down on the day Trump was inaugurated.

Thursday afternoon, the Associated Press reported that Morgan claimed he was “forced out”, and decided to resign rather than fight the decision. The AP’s source spoke on the condition of anonymity because the remarks were reportedly not for public consumption.

Both Morgan and Kerlikowske were appointed to their position by former President Barack Obama at a time when border agents were admittedly being overwhelmed by human smuggling organizations.

During a visit to the border, Kerlikowske claimed there was no future for Trump’s wall and has often said the border is secure.

As Breitbart Texas has reported, members of the union that represents U.S. Border Patrol agents, the National Border Patrol Council, have stated that the previous administration including Morgan tied their hands in regards to resources, policies, and other measures, as well as advocating for lax immigration laws.

On the day that Trump signed his executive orders, members of the NBPC stated that it gave them the tools needed to do their job.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

This article has been updated to reflect new information.