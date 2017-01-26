Texas Teacher Pretends to Shoot Trump in Class

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Dallas public school teacher was filmed in her classroom mockingly shooting President Donald Trump as a live feed was projected of his inauguration ceremony.

In the short clip, the teacher can be heard shrieking, saying the word “die” and then routinely shooting at the projected image of Trump with a toy gun.

The Instagram video originally posted has since been removed after going viral, with the link taking social media users to a page that reads “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

The Dallas Independent School District confirmed to Breitbart Texas in a written statement the person depicted is indeed a DISD employee at W.H. Adamson High School, but would not share more until its investigation was complete. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

