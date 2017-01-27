17 Colombian Nationals Arrested for Burglarizing Houston Communities

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Seventeen Colombian nationals were arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly running a burglary operation which targeted Asian and Pakistani communities.

The foreign nationals allegedly burglarized some 120 homes. The group was being investigated by Fort Bend County officials, along with other law enforcement agencies, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Law enforcement worked tirelessly to “link burglaries with similar characteristics under those jurisdictions,” the Chronicle reported. For three months, law enforcement officials monitored each of the suspects for 24 hours a day.

Five of the men arrested are currently being held in the Fort County Jail, with four of those suspected to have been living in the country as illegal aliens. The four are being detained for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

The other 12 men either have cases in the Fort Bend County area or are being held in neighboring jurisdictions.

The list of suspects arrested include:

Carlos Alberto Riasco Valencia, 35

Layonel Mosquera Mondragon, 31

Harold Jesus Lerma Mosquera, 43

Reynaldo Rivera Centeno, 44

Jeferson Caicedo Perlaza, 36

Jhon Zamora Ibarguen, 26

Victor Sanchez-Murillo, 38

Miguel Gamboa Espinosa, 41

Jorge Johan Perea, Moreno, 27

Marving Paredes-Arrechea, 34

Victor Alfonso Ayovi Cuena, 31

Hector Sinisterra, 34

Anderson Rosera Gamboa, 38

Mario Hurtado Galindo, 28

Andres Fong Luna, 38

Luis Hernando Mosquera Torres, 36

Jhon Alvarado Riascos Valencia, 28

