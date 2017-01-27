‘Angel’ Dad: ‘Trump Is Not Wasting Any Time’ on Border Security

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The father of a man who was brutally shot and killed says President Donald Trump is “not wasting any time” on his promises to end illegal immigration into the U.S.

During an interview with FOX Business Network, Dan Golvach said Trump is the first elected official to sincerely look into the illegal immigration crisis that has plagued the country for decades.

“It appears to me [Trump] is not wasting any time,” Golvach told FOX’s Liz MacDonald. “I just have to say I think that he is sincere.”

Golvach is a member of the Remembrance Project, a group for parents of children who have lost their kids to illegal immigrants.

“He has treated us like family,” Golvach said. “He knows a lot of us in the Remembrance Project and a lot of the families by name and he has done a lot of things on his own dime for us.”

Golvach lost his 25-year-old son, Spencer, when the young man was stopped at a red-light and shot by an illegal immigrant who had already been deported four previous times and had spent five years in prison.

Trump, most recently, will also be publishing a list of crimes committed by illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities every week in order to “inform the public regarding the public safety threats associated with sanctuary jurisdictions,” according to the Executive Order.

