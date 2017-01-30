Border Patrol Agents Nab Previously Deported Sex Offender

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A previously-deported illegal immigrant sex offender was captured by U.S. Border Patrol agents and will now face charges for re-entering the country.

The 33-year-old Mexican national was caught by agents with the El Centro Border Patrol Station as he was running from the US-Mexico Border fence near the Calexico Gran Plaza Outlets, according to a news release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Once captured, agents determined that the man was in the country illegally and conducted background checks on him, further revealing that he was a convicted sex offender in California and had previously been deported.

The illegal immigrant will be prosecuted once again for re-entry into the country, CBP said in a statement.

The Mexican national is the second illegal immigrant sex offender Border Patrol agents have captured and arrested in Fiscal Year 2017 for the sector.

Additionally, agents watching border cameras at the CBP Calexico station watched as a man was seen running from the border. Eventually when Border Patrol agents showed up to an area near Interstate 8, they found the man hiding behind brush.

Upon conducting a background check on the man, he was found to have not only been entering the country illegally, but he was wanted in Ventura County, California, for illegal drug and firearm possession with a $500,000 outstanding warrant.

“Keeping our communities safe from dangerous criminals such as these is paramount to our role as Border Patrol agents,” Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David Kim said in a statement.

The wanted illegal immigrant has been turned over by CBP to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office so he can be extradited to Ventura County where he will face criminal charges.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.