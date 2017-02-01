‘Angel’ Dad: ‘I’m Happy’ about Trump’s Immigration Orders

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A father who lost his son to an illegal immigrant is speaking up after critics blasted President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

Jamiel Shaw St. said he is “happy” about Trump’s immigration orders, which include building a wall along the US-Mexico Southern border, as well as prosecuting sanctuary cities which protect illegal immigrants from deportation.

Shaw’s son, Jamiel Jr. was tragically killed by an illegal immigrant during a drive-by shooting after gang members mistakenly thought he was with a rival clique.

Before Jamiel’s murder, Shaw said the illegal immigrant who killed his son was released back onto the streets, even though Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had asked local police to hold the man for previous gun charges.

“Instead of deporting him, they just let him out like he was at YMCA camp,” Shaw told ‘Fox & Friends.’ “He murdered my son the same day he got out.”

When Shaw said he told Trump of what had happened to his son, he said the President was taken aback by the story.

“I could tell that it hurt him,” Shaw said.

As for Trump’s immigration orders, which have drawn backlash from the open borders lobby, Shaw said he always trusted that Trump would do something about the problem of illegal immigrants in the U.S.

“I trusted that he was gonna do something and he came through,” Shaw said. “I’m happy that he’s doing it, but now we have to enforce it and he’s got all these people fighting against him.”

