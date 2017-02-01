Sen. Cornyn: Gorsuch Is ‘Eminently Qualified’ for SCOTUS

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The No. 2 Senate Republican said Tuesday that he is thrilled to support President Donald J. Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court: Judge Neil McGill Gorsuch, shortly after the president made the announcement at a White House ceremony.

“I believe Judge Gorsuch is eminently well-qualified to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R.-Texas).

Cornyn likened Gorsuch to Justice Antonin G. Scalia, whose Feb. 13 death created the opening Trump seeks to fill.

“Justice Scalia was a leader on the court, someone, who believed that judges should not legislate from the bench,” he said.

With less that a year left in President Barack Obama’s term, Cornyn said Republicans blocked consideration of Obama’s nominee to fill the vacancy, so that the voters had the chance to decide in the 2016 presidential election.