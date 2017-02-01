Texas Governor Cuts Cash for Sanctuary County

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office confirmed to Breitbart Texas he has cut state law enforcement grants to Travis County after the sheriff’s new sanctuary policies went into effect on February 1.

The move comes one day after Governor Abbott declared the issue of sanctuary cities to be an emergency item for the Texas Legislature to address this session. “Some law enforcement officials in Texas are openly refusing to enforce existing law,” Abbott stated during his State of the State Address. “That is unacceptable.”

The governor followed through on his promises and announced the stripping of Travis County from state law enforcement grants. “Today I cut funding to Travis County because of its Sanctuary City policy,” Abbott Tweeted. “Stiffer penalties coming soon.”

Today I cut funding to Travis County because of its Sanctuary City policy. Stiffer penalties coming soon. #txlege https://t.co/mQZ9Suf62e — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 1, 2017

Those “stiffer penalties” could come from SB4, authored by Senator Charles Perry (R-Lubbock). “I am excited that Governor Abbott stood up for the rule of law by declaring the banning of Sanctuary Cities an emergency item during his State of the State Address,” Sen. Perry said in a written statement obtained by Breitbart Texas. “Texans everywhere expect their elected officials to uphold the rule of law. We cannot allow local officials to implement dangerous policies that make it easier for individuals who commit serious crimes to be placed back into our communities.”

The word of the governor’s actions against Travis County Sheriff “Sanctuary Sally” Hernandez spread quickly.

Texas Tribune writer Patrick Svitek tweeted out the news, calling it a standoff between the governor and the new sheriff. “.@GovAbbott‘s office confirms it has canceled its criminal justice grants to Travis County, making good on threat in “sanctuary” standoff,” he Tweeted.

.@GovAbbott‘s office confirms it has canceled its criminal justice grants to Travis County, making good on threat in “sanctuary” standoff. — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) February 1, 2017

Twitter messages of support and condemnation were quickly posted by users. One obvious supporter of President Donald Trump, @RepublicofTrump, Tweeted, “Travis County, a cesspool of weak liberals, will finally feel the pressure of aiding & abetting criminals by having Abbott cut funding. #USA”

Travis County, a cesspool of weak liberals, will finally feel the pressure of aiding & abetting criminals by having Abbott cut funding. #USA — Republic of Trump (@RepublicofTrump) February 1, 2017

Another supporter of punishing the county, @TKaplan2333, Tweeted, “EXCELLENT! Thank you for putting the safety of legal citizens ahead of criminals.”

@GregAbbott_TX @keranews EXCELLENT! Thank you for putting the safety of legal citizens ahead of criminals. — Tammy Kaplan (@TKaplan2333) February 1, 2017

A self-described DREAMer, @YulikaCookies, expressed her support for the sheriff’s refusal to follow the rule of law, Tweeting, “Travis County keep it up you’re not alone.

Another Twitter user, @JuliaPersonally, suggested that liberals who support the sanctuary policies put their money where their mouth is, Tweeting, “Hey.. DONATE to Travis County.. for funds that Gov Abbot is going to withhold.. only 1.5 million. #ACLU showed us.”

Hey.. DONATE to Travis County.. for funds that Gov Abbot is going to withhold.. only 1.5 million. #ACLU showed us — #IntoTheStreets (@JuliaPersonally) February 1, 2017

Breitbart Texas reported Travis County stood to lose about $1.8 million in state grants. The county could also face the loss of federal grant money if the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General certifies the county as not being 100 percent in compliance with requests from immigration officials.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.